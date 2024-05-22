Eight held for punishing villager on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: A kangaroo court’s decision to punish a villager suspecting him of practising sorcery prompted police to arrest eight persons of Tangudkonda under MV-79 police limits of the district on Tuesday.

Suspecting Chensa Madi of witchcraft, a group of villagers convened a meeting on Monday where they beat him up, tied a rope around his neck and dragged him all the way to the village river.

The headman and other residents urged the group against harming Chensa after which the villagers dragged him to his house and left him there. They also threatened the family members against taking Chensa to the hospital or informing police about the incident.

SDPO Sachin Patel said MV-79 Police rushed to the village, rescued Chensa and shifted him to the hospital. The victim’s condition is better, he said adding all eight villagers involved in the incident were arrested and produced before a court.