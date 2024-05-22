Final location survey for Angul and Nayagarh railway line begins

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has begun the final location survey (FLS) for a new railway line between Angul and Nayagarh town via Narasinghpur-Kantilo-Khandapada and a chord line between Khurda town and Kaipadar road.

The survey commenced days after Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw showed the sanction order during an election rally at Narasinghpur in Cuttack district. The FLS for the proposed 120 km project was sanctioned on February 7.

Sources said the work order for execution of FLS and preparation of detailed project report was issued on April 8. Survey for finalising the alignment is in progress and the DPR will be submitted to the Railway Board after its completion for further action. The new line will provide rail connectivity to the Nilamadhab Temple at Kantilo and assist in promotion of nature tourism besides extending rail connectivity to unexplored wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests.