First uterine artery embolisation at SUMUM hospital successful

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) have successfully conducted the uterine artery embolisation (UAE) procedure on an obese woman suffering from multiple uterine fibroids and postmenopausal heavy bleeding.

The procedure, done for the first time at SUMUM, was conducted with polyvinyl alcohol particles and gel-foam embolisation. With this, the hospital achieved a new milestone in management of uterine fibroids in patients, who are not fit for surgery or those who seek an alternative to surgery. As the morbidly obese patient was not suitable for open surgery, the safe and minimally-invasive option, which preserves the uterus and ovaries and is less painful, was adopted.

Associate consultant-vascular and interventional radiology of SUMUM Dr Sambit Kumar Pattanayak did the procedure and the patient was discharged from the hospital. UAE is a procedure in which tiny particles are injected into the blood vessels leading to the uterus which cut off the blood flow to the fibroid and cause it to shrink. The patient’s condition is stable and she is recuperating, Dr Pattanayak said.