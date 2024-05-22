Govt claims 87% decline in new leprosy cases in Odisha

CUTTACK: The state government has claimed that there has been an 87 per cent decline in new leprosy cases in the state from 2000 to 2024.

In an affidavit filed in the Orissa High Court, state public health director Dr Bijay Kumar Mahapatra stated new leprosy cases in the state have come down from 65,299 in 1999-2000 to 8,396 in 2023-24. This has been made possible due to early detection and prompt treatment of leprosy since the integration of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) with general health care system.

The court was hearing a PIL filed way back in 2015 seeking direction to the state authorities for effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). Bipin Bihari Pradhan, general secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation had filed the petition.

While the court was hearing the PIL on May 7, petitioner counsel BK Mishra pointed out that engagement of paramedical workers (PMWs) is required for effective implementation of NLEP. He argued that there was no dedicated workforce like PMWs for NLEP. Taking note of it, the court had sought from the state government a reply to it.

In the affidavit, the public health director said, “After integration of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) with general health care system, no dedicated paramedical workers were required to be engaged under NLEP for leprosy screening and treatment, as this programme along with other programmes such as TB, malaria, dengue, maternal health, child health, and immunisation, etc., were required to be carried out as a part of the comprehensive health care service delivery system.”