Health, H&UD depts to fight water-borne diseases

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent, control and manage water-borne diseases, the state government has decided to strengthen coordination between the field functionaries of Health and Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) departments.

As per the decision, the health team at district level will work in coordination with the team of WATCO general manager or superintending engineer of public health engineering organisation (PHEO) to meet the challenges of water quality monitoring.

Separate WhatsApp groups will be created for districts and municipal corporations with key officials as members. Whenever there will be an occurrence of any water-borne diseases (more than five cases), the information will be shared with the WATCO GM or superintending engineer of PHEO immediately by the health officials.

Similarly, when any leakage in pipeline or water contamination issue comes to the notice of WATCO/PHEO, the information will be shared with the health officials instantly.