Odisha remained poor under BJD rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw

BALASORE: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday joined the bandwagon of BJP star campaigners and trained gun on the BJD government accusing it of all-round failure.

Talking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw said development became a casualty under the BJD rule in Odisha. It has remained backward in all sectors as compared to other states due to the poor governance of BJD.

He said mineral resources of the state have not been utilised due to absence of industries in Odisha. While resource poor states have taken to industrialisation and created huge employment, it is the opposite in Odisha where people are migrating outside in search of jobs. Once people vote for a double-engine government, the state can become ‘No 1’ in the country.

Vaishnaw said Narendra Modi will return for the third term as Prime Minister and Balasore Lok Sabha will play a part as development of railway through upgradation of stations, new train introductions for communication of the people of the district have been taken up.