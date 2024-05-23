25 held for poll violence in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: At least 25 persons have been arrested in connection with poll-related violence in Ganjam district.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said on May 19, two groups attacked each other at Dihapadal village within Bhanjanagar police limits.

Two separate cases were registered in Bhanjanagar police station and 10 persons arrested in this connection.

Similarly on May 20, a mob tried to forcibly enter booth number 47 at Tarasing. A case was registered in this connection and four persons arrested and produced in court. On the second phase polling day, a clash took place between two groups at Renti village within Sorada police limits. Police arrested three persons in this connection.

Meena further said several persons sustained injuries in another clash at Buguda village in Sorada. Two cases were registered and five persons from both the groups arrested. On Tuesday, a BJP worker identified as Tapan Biswal suffered serious injuries after his rivals attacked him at Sumandal village within Beguniapada police limits. Biswal was admitted to a private hospital in Berhampur.

The SP said two FIRs have been registered and three persons were detained on Wednesday.

Stating that Ganjam police is taking strict action against those involved in poll-related violence, Meena appealed to people to share information on incident of violence on 9438916720 through WhatsApp.