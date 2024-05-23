Bad weather condition delays paddy purchase

JEYPORE: The rabi paddy procurement process scheduled for May 25 has been delayed by a week due to inclement weather conditions in Koraput district, which have halted harvesting in several tribal areas.

Sources said that farmers in Kotpad, Kundra, Jeypore, and Borigumma had cultivated around 25,000 hectare land in January this year, utilising irrigation water from the Upper Kolab project.

However, though over 70 per cent of the crops have reached the harvesting stage but the farmers have not yet begun the crop-cutting process as scheduled.

Initially, the paddy cutting was delayed due to the elections, which concluded on May 13. Following the elections, the farmers commenced the cutting process, but adverse weather conditions have further hindered their efforts.

The tribal areas have been experiencing pre-monsoon showers and Nor’westers for the past week preventing farmers from harvesting the crops due to the risk of damage.

Considering the situation, the administration has decided to postpone the Rabi paddy procurement. Earlier, it was decided that around 11 lakh quintal of paddy would be procured from farmers in 84 mandis in the district. This will now be delayed by a week.

Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda acknowledged the delay in crop-cutting in the tribal areas caused due to bad weather condition. “We are in touch with government agencies and farmers regarding a new paddy procurement date for the district, which will be announced soon,” informed Panda.