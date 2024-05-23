CM Naveen Patnaik reiterates promises at yet another roadshow in city

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took out his third roadshow in the capital city, appealing electorates of Bhubaneswar-North assembly segment to vote for candidates of BJD on Wednesday.

The roadshow which began from Rental Chowk, saw the chief minister halting at several junctions and making short speeches on promises made in his party’s manifesto including free electricity and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cards.

Speaking on free electricity for 90 per cent of families in the state, Patnaik assured the crowd that they will not have to pay for electricity from the month of July after BJD comes to power. He further assured BSKY cards will be given to everyone.

In his trademark style, Patnaik asked voters if they were happy with BJD and himself.

The crowd replied in affirmative. The chief minister urged them to vote for BJD’s conch symbol, the party’s MLA and MP candidates. His roadshow proceeded towards Patia square via Salia Sahi, Mayfair, Xavier square, Chandrasekharpur petrol pump and Damana.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency with its seven Assembly constituencies will go to polls on May 25.

Of the seven, three segments - North, Central and Ekamra - are in Bhubaneswar city. While BJD has fielded Susant Kumar Rout from North seat, Priyadarshi Mishra is contesting for BJP and from Congress while Ashok Kumar Das will fight for the seat.