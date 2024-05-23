Districts on alert over release of floodwater

SAMBALPUR; Ahead of the monsoon, Hirakud dam authorities have alerted people residing in the downstream about release of water from the reservoir into Mahanadi anytime between June 1 and August 31.

The dam authorities have also issued notice to all the districts in the downstream of Hirakud reservoir along with other line departments about the release of floodwater.

As per the notice, floodwater will be released during the monsoon resulting in increase of water level of the distributaries. It asked people to remain alert while venturing into the tributaries.

As per the rule, water level should be kept at 605 ft against the full reservoir capacity of 630 ft. However, the water level of the dam has already exceeded the 605 ft mark and monsoon is just around the corner. Apart from alerting the downstream districts, the dam authorities will also engage warning system (siren) in the left dyke area when water will be released, said an official.

On Wednesday, the water level of Hirakud dam stood at 608.85 ft. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 4,306 cusec and outflow from the dam was 7,709 cusec including 6,455 cusec to the power channel.

Last year, Hirakud authorities had released the first floodwater from the dam on July 23. Similarly in 2022, the authorities had released the first floodwater on July 18.