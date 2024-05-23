If you vote for BJD, Pandian will be your CM: Giriraj Singh

SAMBALPUR: Union Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh launched a fierce attack on the BJD government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during a public meeting in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Hirakud, Singh questioned the leadership in Odisha, stating, “If you make the mistake of voting for BJD this time, then it will not be Naveen Babu but Pandian who will be your CM. Will you commit such a mistake?”

He accused the current administration of being under the influence of VK Pandian, suggesting that it is he who runs the government.

Singh highlighted the alleged corruption within the BJD, claiming that funds allocated by the Central government for various schemes have been misused.

He urged the electorate to vote for the BJP’s lotus symbol on May 25. Singh also addressed another public meeting in Burla and participated in a roadshow.