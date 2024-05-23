Jaipur admin to facilitate transport of Nagada voters

JAJPUR: Jajpur district administration will facilitate the transportation of Nagada tribals under Sukinda block to the polling station to enable them exercise their franchise in the polls scheduled on June 1.

The initiative came after the tribals who have been residing on the hilltop villages expressed their displeasure to travel nearly 13 km to reach their polling station.

On receiving information, collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan directed revenue officials to organise transportation facilities for the tribals.

“The arrangements have been made for residents of Nagada villages. Conveyance will be provided to ensure their access to the polling station,” said the collector.

The transportation facilities will play a crucial role in encouraging voters in remote areas to participate in the electoral process, he added.

For the 272 electors of Nagada, the polling station is located in Deogan, about 13 km from the village. Without transport facility, the voters would have to trek 13 km downhill to reach the polling station which will take at least six hours for the to and fro journey.

Nagada is home to the Juang community which depends on forest produce and agriculture for subsistence. The village comprises three separate hamlets.