Mahtab was physically in BJD but his heart lay with BJP, says Pandian

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday continued his attack on BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi and questioned her contribution to the development of the Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister campaigned for BJD candidates in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Cuttack, during the day and urged people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’. Addressing an election meeting at Khurda, the chief minister targeted the BJP leader from the dais and alleged she had tried to halt the Srimandir and Lingaraj temple transformation projects. Coming down on Opposition leaders, the chief minister said they are shedding crocodile tears.

In all the meetings, the chief minister referred to the development work done by his government and asked whether measures like BSKY, Mission Shakti, 5T school transformation, Srimandir and Samalei temple renovation project have benefited people. In Khurda, BJD leader VK Pandian presented the report card of the development work done by the government. Stating industries worth Rs 53,600 crore have been established in Khurda district, he said employment opportunities for thousands have been created. Pandian said the state government has launched beautification of Nilamadhabh temple at Kantilo and expansion of irrigation potential through Brutang and Kusumi projects.