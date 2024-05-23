My devotion is towards Puri and its people: BJD candidate Arup Patnaik

You unsuccessfully contested the 2019 General Elections from Bhubaneswar. What’s your plan to win from Puri?

I analysed my lacunae in the previous outing and tried to change my approach and strategies by focusing on development and addressing local issues. We have three districts to cover - Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh unlike my previous constituency Bhubaneswar. There are issues of logistics and distance. But the advantage is my nativity. I belong to Delanga and have kept the connection. I am not carrying any baggage as I am a fresh face for Puri, which is a BJD stronghold. The organisation structure is very strong here. Since I belong to the area, I know the culture, sub-culture and ethos of people here. I have been travelling extensively to meet as many constituents to popularise the good work done by the Naveen Patnaik-led government.

Despite being a native, Puri is new political terrain for you. What issues have you come across?

There are areas such as Krushnaprasad block, which is located across Chilika lake. People ferry in boats to reach the headquarters town to avoid long distance travel through alternative routes. Similarly, Ranpur and Nayagarh have vast forest areas. These are difficult terrains and have a lot of issues. Some areas in Chilika have drinking water problems. A `250 crore project has recently been sanctioned to provide water from a dam to the area. A proposed bridge over Chilika is stuck over environmental concerns. The area can witness development if infrastructure for tourism is developed. It will also generate employment.

There is controversy surrounding Puri Parikrama Prakalpa. The government has been accused of damaging heritage for making space for pilgrims.

The matter has taken political overtones. It had gone to the highest court due to which things got delayed. There were views and counter views. The ASI stepped in and the work was undertaken under its guidance. The matter has finally been adjudicated. There should be an end to this. The Parikrama Prakalpa has been dedicated to people and they are happy to see the transformation.