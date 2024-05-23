Naveen’s ‘use your intelligence’ barb for BJP’s AI charge

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked the BJP leaders to use their minds for alleging that his videos are artificial intelligence (AI)-generated and deepfakes.

In his characteristic wit, Naveen advised the BJP leaders to use their own intelligence.

The chief minister’s response came after he was informed by his close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian of the BJP’s allegations. “They should use their own intelligence,” Naveen stated in a short video posted on the Instagram by Pandian.

Use of deep fake videos to manipulate chief minister’s statements has been one of the campaign issues of the BJP.

On the day, the saffron party intensified its attack on BJD by asking whether the chief minister himself is speaking in the short videos released by the party or are they generated by AI. Former president of state BJP Samir Mohanty told mediapersons that had the videos been real, the CM would have made similar statements in his public meetings. “But at public meetings, the chief minister is seen concluding his speech in a minute by reading from a script,” he said, adding the chief minister’s health is not permitting him to speak at length at public meetings.

Stating that debates and criticisms make a democracy strong and healthy, Mohanty said it is not possible in Odisha because of the chief minister’s health and lack of fitness. “Hence, the person, who is controlling him and running the government, is making such videos using AI,” he added.

Mohanty said several issues including the missing Ratna Bhandar keys have been raised by the party. But there is no response from the chief minister on them at public meetings or his short videos, he added.