Parties try to woo Bengali, Telugu voters in Paradip, Balikuda-Erasama

PARADIP: Bengali and Telugu voters, who comprise a majority in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections for Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama seats, are going to be crucial for the political parties when the region goes to polls on June 1.

These constituencies house approximately 80,000 Bengali and Telugu voters, including Bangladeshi immigrants, who have settled in the region for 40 to 50 years, primarily engaging in trade and fishing.

As election day approaches, candidates from various parties are actively courting these communities, whose votes could significantly influence the election results.

The district administration issued notices to 887 Bangladeshi infiltrators in 2005 under the Foreigners Act, 1948. However, intervention by the National Human Rights Commission and Orissa High Court stalled their deportation, allowing many to secure legal documents such as voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and land tax records. These documents, alongside benefits from government schemes, enhance their societal influence.

The Telugu community, particularly concentrated in Sandhakuda, Paradip, is also significant, with around 10,000 residents in three wards of the Paradip Municipality. Political candidates have ramped up door-to-door campaigns to secure their votes but discontent is growing due to unmet long-standing demands.