PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 29, Shah on May 25

BHUBANESWAR: With two more phases of elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha seats remaining in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on May 29 to campaign for BJP in the last and final phase to be held on June 1.

Informing about the prime minister’s visit, party’s Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar told mediapersons here on Wednesday that Modi will address two election rallies in Balasore and Kendrapara Parliamentary constituencies.

Sitting MP from Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi is contesting from the Lok Sabha seat while national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda is the candidate from Kendrapara.

This would be fourth leg of electioneering of the PM in May to bolster the electoral prospects of BJP’s candidates.

The prime minister started his campaign from Berhampur on May 6 and held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10. He addressed three public meetings at Kandhamal, Balangir and Bargarh on May 11. His next visit to the state was on May 19. The prime minister held another second roadshow at Puri on May 20 and addressed two election rallies in Angul and Cuttack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on May 25. He will address election rallies in Baripada, Chandabali, Korei and Nimapara.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal is contesting from Chandabali Assembly seat. BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will also come to the state on May 23 to campaign for party candidates. The third phase elections in the state will be held on May 25.