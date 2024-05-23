Pradhan terms free power promise of BJD a gimmick

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday criticised the BJD government for its promise of providing free electricity up to 100 units, questioning why it was not implemented in its 24 years of governance.
With less than 72 hours to go for the election, Pradhan went on a marathon campaign across Chhendipada, Athamallik, Kuchinda, and Rairakhol on the day. He visited Gulujipali in Kuchinda and Maneshwar and Dhama in Rairakhol, accompanied by Assembly candidates, urging voters to support the BJP.
Addressing the public, Pradhan highlighted several issues plaguing Odisha under the BJD’s 25-year rule, including problems with drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare and migration.
He alleged that despite the Modi government’s allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for drinking water projects, the funds were misused, resulting in substandard work by contractors and continued water scarcity.
Pradhan also pointed at inadequate irrigation facilities causing drought, deteriorating healthcare system, and lack of employment opportunities forcing people to migrate. He promised that if the BJP came to power, it would provide 300 units of free electricity through the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, installing solar panels in every house.
Highlighting the BJP’s resolution, Pradhan promised to restrict country liquor, stop women’s oppression, establish medical and nursing colleges and super specialty hospitals in every district, implement Ayushman Bharat in Odisha, and increase the MSP to Rs 3,100 per quintal.
The other promises included developing irrigation systems, the Subhadra Yojana, 15 lakh new houses under PMAY, improved drinking water access, toilets, gas connections, cold storage facilities, allowances for farmers and the deprived, enhanced prices and bonuses for Kendu leaf workers, and government jobs.
He criticised the chief minister for being controlled by close aides.
Pradhan asserted that the people have already chosen Modi for a third term as Prime Minister. People in the state want a change and that can come from a strong, pro-people government which can ensure development.
“Now I am responsible for developing Sambalpur as a leading region. There will be a big change in Sambalpur with the blessings of the people on May 25,” Pradhan said and urged people to vote twice on lotus symbol.