Pradhan terms free power promise of BJD a gimmick

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday criticised the BJD government for its promise of providing free electricity up to 100 units, questioning why it was not implemented in its 24 years of governance.

With less than 72 hours to go for the election, Pradhan went on a marathon campaign across Chhendipada, Athamallik, Kuchinda, and Rairakhol on the day. He visited Gulujipali in Kuchinda and Maneshwar and Dhama in Rairakhol, accompanied by Assembly candidates, urging voters to support the BJP.

Addressing the public, Pradhan highlighted several issues plaguing Odisha under the BJD’s 25-year rule, including problems with drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare and migration.

He alleged that despite the Modi government’s allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for drinking water projects, the funds were misused, resulting in substandard work by contractors and continued water scarcity.

Pradhan also pointed at inadequate irrigation facilities causing drought, deteriorating healthcare system, and lack of employment opportunities forcing people to migrate. He promised that if the BJP came to power, it would provide 300 units of free electricity through the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, installing solar panels in every house.