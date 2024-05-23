Residents flee as tusker wreaks havoc in villages

BHAWANIPATNA: In Bhawanipatna, a solitary wild tusker is wreaking havoc in villages nestled at the foothills of mountains under the Kalampur block of Kalahandi district.

As per sources, the lone tusker, straying from its herd, has instilled fear in the residents of Gharla, Kasabahi, and Ganjeiguda villages over the past week.

Due to the panic that has spread, six families from the Canal Pada hamlet in Gharla village have been forced to abandon their homes and take refuge overnight on the canal road of the Indravati right canal, hoping the water barrier will deter the elephant from crossing.

“Besides damaging crops and vegetables, the tusker has also inflicted destruction upon our homes,” lamented Meghnad Majhi of Gharla village.

The tusker appears to retreat to the forest during the day, only to venture into the villages after dark.

On Wednesday, a team of forest officials from the Thuamul Rampur forest range office visited the area to assess the situation.