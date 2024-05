BERHAMPUR: Traffic between Berhampur and Aska came to a standstill for several hours on Wednesday due to a road blockade staged by residents of Ratnapur. Alleging neglect by authorities and demanding access to safe drinking water, residents carrying empty pots, sat on NH-59 that passes through their village.

The residents said although the Janibili mega water supply pipeline traverses their village, it remains unconnected, leaving the 1200-odd population reliant on a single tube well, pond, and open well.

Recent weeks have seen both the pond and well dry up, while the tube well has ceased to yield water, forcing villagers to travel long distances to collect water. “Promises made by political leaders have fallen flat, while our repeated appeals to the RWSS authorities did not yield result,” they alleged.

Upon getting information, Kukudakhandi BDO Pallabi Swain and tehsildar Sapan Kumar Sahu reached the spot and initiated a discussion with the protesters. They persuaded the residents to clear the road and assured them interim water supply via tankers until a permanent solution is reached.

While a tanker was dispatched by the RWSS department, residents were dissatisfied with the muddy water it contained.