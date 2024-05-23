Tier-II cities in Eastern India contribute more urban heat than metros

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India is gripped by a staggering heatwave, a latest study by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar has revealed that urbanisation across the country has enhanced warming in cities, including, Bhubaneswar by 60 per cent.

The study ‘Urbanisation and Regional Climate Change-linked Warming of Indian Cities’, recently published in Nature, was conducted by associate professor of School of Earth (Ocean and Climate Sciences) V Vinoj of IIT-Bhubaneswar and research scholar Soumya Satyakanta Sethi.

The study pointed out that tier-II cities in eastern India showed stronger urbanisation-driven warming compared to larger metro cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.

It quoted another study which stated the contribution of urbanisation to night time land surface temperature warming was 70 per cent to 80 per cent over the tropical city of Bhubaneswar.

Using the data on urbanisation and temperature of the last two decades, Vinoj and Sethi investigated the contribution of local-scale urbanisation and regional climate change to the observed surface warming in 141 major Indian cities.

By leveraging 18 years of high-resolution land surface temperature data from the MODIS sensor on NASA’s Aqua satellite for the period between 2003 and 2020, the research team carefully compared urban and rural warming trends.

Among the top-20 cities that have shown the highest urban contribution leading to warming, Bhubaneswar does not find a spot and Jamshedpur leads with a contribution of 100 per cent followed by Raipur (77.7 per cent) and Patna (67.1 per cent), the study states.