BJD leader opens fire at neighbour’s cattle, arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at his neighbour’s cattle for wandering onto his vegetable field at Puranaodapada village within Raghunathpur police limits here.

The accused, identified as Gautam Palit, is a local BJD leader and former Zilla Parishad member of Raghunathpur block. Palit currently works as the block representative of Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick.

Sources said on Wednesday, four cows of one Brajaraj Behera were grazing in a paddy field in the village. The cattle later entered Palit’s vegetable field reportedly to drink water from his pond. In the process, Palit’s vegetable crops were damaged.

Witnessing the damage, Palit became enraged and rushed to his house to bring his gun. Subsequently, he fired four rounds at the cows, injuring them seriously.

As the gunshots rang out, panic spread among the villagers. On being informed about the incident, Behera rushed to the spot and found his cows bleeding profusely due to gunshot wounds.

He shifted the cattle to the local veterinary hospital for treatment. Later, he filed an FIR against Palit in Raghunathpur police station.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case against Palit under sections 294 and 506 of the IPC and 11A of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Raghunathpur IIC Sushant Kumar Sethi said police arrested the accused and produced him in court. Though Palit has a licence for the firearm, investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the shooting.