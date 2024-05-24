Ensure 50,000-70,000 victory margin for BJD candidates, says Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: Star campaigner of BJD VK Pandian on Thursday came down heavily on BJP leaders for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during their campaign in Odisha and urged the people to give a befitting reply to them in the elections.

Participating in a marathon campaign for BJD’s candidates at Nimapara, Kakatpur, Niali, Balikuda-Erasama, Paradip, Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur Assembly seats, Pandian said BJP leaders are scared of Naveen’s popularity.

Targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJD leader said Naveen was a cabinet minister in late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. “Naveen babu worked with the guru of your guru. When he was a cabinet minister in Vajpayee cabinet, you were a lawyer. You should learn the cultural ethos of Odisha which never disrespects a guest. I will pray to Lord Jagannath so that you inculcate the right values and not disrespect a popular chief minister like Naveen babu,” he added.

Referring to statements of Himanta and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that they will make Odisha number one state of the country, Pandian said they should look at their own states.

Stating Odisha is ahead of these states in all aspects, the BJD leader said they should learn from Naveen babu. People of Odisha will never tolerate such behaviour against their most popular chief minister. The 4.5 crore people of Odisha are the family of the chief minister who works 24 hours a day for their welfare. “This government is of the people, farmers, women and youth,” he added.

He called upon people to vote for BJD candidates and ensure that the victory margin is between 50,000 to 70,000 in every Assembly segment.