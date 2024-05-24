First cyclone of this season to spare Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In what can be a matter of relief for the people of Odisha, the first cyclone of this pre-monsoon season is likely to skirt the state’s coast and head over the Bay of Bengal towards Bangladesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said the system’s impact on the state is likely to be minimal, with rainfall expected over some districts.

The system, meanwhile, intensified into a well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on the day. It is then likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. Thereafter, it is expected to continue to move northeastwards, intensifying into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, said the national weather forecaster.

Subsequently, it will move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm. The regional met office said though the tropical storm will not have any significant impact over Odisha, a few parts of the state will receive heavy rainfall for two days.