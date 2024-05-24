Ganjam: Man dies after rescuing two persons from well

BERHAMPUR: A 46-year-old labourer died after saving the lives of two persons engaged in cleaning a well at Ganianala village within Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Dibakar Sahu, was a resident of Naranpur village. Sources said Dibakar and two other labourers were engaged in cleaning a well at Ganianala village. While the two labourers went inside the well with the help of a rope, Dibakar stood outside to oversee the work.

After some time, Dibakar called the two men to enquire about the progress of the work but there was no response. Apprehending trouble, Dibakar immediately went inside the well and found the duo lying unconscious. With much difficulty, he rescued the two labourers and brought them out of the well.

However, Dibakar slipped while climbing the rope and fell into the well. Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot. On being informed, local fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued Dibakar from the well. The three labourers were taken to Digapahandi hospital where doctors declared Dibakar brought dead.

Hospital sources said Dibakar died of suffocation. Besides, as the deep well was not being used for a long time, it lacked breathable air. The other two labourers were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Police seized Dibakar’s body and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy.

Meanwhile, villagers have urged the district administration to provide financial assistance to the family of Dibakar.