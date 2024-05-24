Hotels take the food route to draw voters to booths

BHUBANESWAR: Several hotels in Bhubaneswar and Puri, which go to polls on May 25, have come up with special discounts for people who decide to exercise their franchise on the day. One just has to show them their inked finger.

The third phase elections in the state will be conducted on Saturday, which followed by Sunday becomes a longer weekend. With concerns rising over a dip in voter turnout due to the weekend holiday, hoteliers of the capital city have decided to offer discounts to those who cast their vote.

The Zodiac Cafe of Hotel Crown in the city is running a special offer titled ‘From Ballot to Buffet’ for two days on May 25 and 26. Electors can show their inked fingers to avail a discount on mouth-watering lunch and dinner delights at the cafe on both Saturday and Sunday. Likewise, Mayfair Bhubaneswar is celebrating ‘the festival of democracy’ by offering a 20 per cent discount in its three restaurants - Lemon Grass, Mamma Mia and Nakli Dhaba for five days beginning from May 25.

Dalma restaurant has a similar offer in the offing. Debasish Patnaik, owner of the Dalma chain of restaurants, said 20 per cent discount on food across all the three Dalma hotels in Bhubaneswar and Puri, will be offered to everyone who votes on the day. “This initiative is to celebrate the largest carnival of democracy and encourage the voting turnout. It is a small contribution from us to the nation and state. Anyone who has voted can show her/his inked finger and get the discount,” he said.