Jagannath Sagar renovation strategy revised

JEYPORE: The Jeypore municipality has announced a change in its renovation strategy for the three-century-old Jagannath Sagar due to slow progress caused by continuous rains in the area.

Sources indicate that the municipality initially earmarked Rs 21 crore last year for the renovation and development of Jagannath Sagar, aiming to strengthen the embankment of the 152-acre pond. De-silting works began in March with plans to complete the project by June 15, after draining all water from the pond.

However, intermittent rainfall has hindered progress, with only 20 percent of the renovation completed despite the use of advanced machinery and manpower. The rains have refilled the pond, submerging some renovated areas and complicating further excavation and mud removal.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, district collector V Keerthi Vasan directed the municipality to divide the renovation into eight to 10 zones to ensure work continues despite the rains. He also instructed the creation of embankments in renovation areas to prevent outside water from entering.

“I advised the Housing and Urban Development Department officials to adopt a proper strategy for the renovation of Jagannath Sagar and to seek further advice from a technical team for effective de-silting and digging plans in the future,” the collector stated.