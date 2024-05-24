Need over 400 seats to build temple in Kashi, take back POK, says Assam CM

BARBIL: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP will construct a temple in place of Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi if the saffron party comes to power with over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the gathering at a ‘Vijay Sankalp Samabesh’ organised by the BJP on the premises of Bikas Mahal ground here, Sarma also said Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) will also become a part of India if Narendra Modi-led government gets more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with over 300 seats in 2019, the BJP built the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The country will see a lot of difference when BJP comes to power again with more than 400 seats,” he said.

Criticising the BJD-led government in Odisha, Sarma claimed retired IAS officer VK Pandian is controlling Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The government in Odisha is being run through video-conferencing with the help of Artificial Intelligence, he alleged.

He urged the Governor of Odisha to meet the chief minister privately to assess how the state government was functioning. Sarma also said if the BJP comes to power in Odisha, the party would spare no efforts in locating the lost keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

The Assam chief minister urged people to vote for BJP’s candidate from Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency Ananta Nayak and the party’s nominee from Champua Assembly seat Murali Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s Champua candidate Sharma assured to end the ‘mafia raj’ prevailing in the mining belt. He also promised to establish a multi-specialty hospital at Barbil.

Among others, Nayak, queen of Keonjhar royal family Sunandini Bhanjdeo, former chairperson of Barbil Dilip Mishra and ex-chairperson of Joda Rabindra Kumar Das were present.