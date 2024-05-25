Dalit man’s house set afire, BJD workers’ role alleged

JAGATSINGHPUR: The house of a dalit family was allegedly torched over election rivalry in Sabhamula village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Thursday night.

Stones were also reportedly pelted at the family members of the victim Brahmananda Bhoi (50) after he refused to support the candidate of a particular party.

Sources said Brahmananda, his wife Banalata, daughter Sasmita and daughter-in-law Puja were sleeping when some miscreants, alleged to be BJD workers, set their house on fire. When the Bhoi family was trying to douse the fire, the miscreants also pelted stones at them.

Sasmita suffered injuries in the attack and was rushed to the nearby hospital by villagers for treatment. A cow and its calf also suffered burn injuries in the fire. At least three houses were gutted in the incident.

Later, Brahmananda lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging that local BJD leaders Pradip Das and Purnananda Bhoi were involved in the incident. He claimed Das and Bhoi had tried to persuade his family to vote for the BJD candidate. When he refused, the accused duo threatened his family of dire consequences.

BJD candidate Prasant Muduli and BJP nominee Amarendra Das are locked in a tough battle in Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat. Supporters of both the candidates have intensified their campaigning at the panchayat-level to garner maximum number of votes.

On Friday, BJP candidate Amarendra Das met Brahmananda and his family members. He criticised the local BJD for resorting to violence to intimidate voters.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Gokual Ranjan Dash said basing on Brahmananda’s complaint, police registered a case against Das and Bhoi. The accused duo was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway.