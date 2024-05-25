Draupadi Murmu is my sister, BJD respects her: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA/JAJPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said President Draupadi Murmu is his sister and BJD has always respected her.

Addressing public meetings at Baripada and Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, the chief minister said BJD had supported Murmu in the Presidential election as she is the daughter of the soil. Naveen also paid tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu and urged people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’.

In a marathon campaign for BJD candidates on the day at Balasore, the chief minister came down on Opposition political parties for spreading lies urging people to not believe them. He asked people whether BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has done any development work for the constituency to which people responded with a loud ‘no’. He said Opposition parties never think of development, but shed crocodile tears.

Addressing the meeting at Rairangpur and Baripada, BJD leader VK Pandian said the state government has sanctioned Rs 13 crore for development of Pt Raghunath Murmu’s birthplace. Besides, the state government has also established a medical college at Baripada in Murmu’s name and initiated several other development work in the constituency, he added.