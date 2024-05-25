Heavy security for phase 3 in Odisha, 121 companies of CAPF deployed

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has deployed around 35,000 personnel to ensure order during third phase of polls in the state on Saturday.

Around 121 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 106 platoons of Odisha Armed Police and 19,865 civil police personnel have been deployed in the state for the phase, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi told mediapersons on Friday.

“Twenty additional companies of CAPF have been sent to Odisha. The state police had sent 1,200 of its home guards to Chhattisgarh when the neighbouring state went to polls. As polling has concluded there, Chhattisgarh has sent 300 constables and 700 home guards for election duties in Odisha,” DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi told mediapersons on Friday.

In the third phase, polling will take place in six parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly seats in 12 police districts - Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Cuttack Urban Police District, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda and Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

Around 10,551 polling booths have been set up in 7,646 places, of which 20 per cent have been marked sensitive. Candidates of various political parties have submitted their ‘worry list’ of booths and CAPF will be deployed in them after assessing their sensitivity, police said.