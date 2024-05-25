Naveen Patnaik held captive, free him: BJP appeals to DGP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday took its attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the state police, urging DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi “to free him from the clutches of senior BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian.”

In a letter to the DGP, former president of the state unit of BJP Samir Mohanty said the fact that the chief minister has been held captive has been proved by recent events.

“You must be aware of a sensitive issue in Odisha. The chief minister of our state Naveen Patnaik has been held hostage by his former personal secretary VK Pandian for some days. It is evident from many incidents. It is evident from the videos posted on various social media platforms of the chief minister’s own party BJD that the CM of the state is being held hostage by Pandian and some other non-Odia officials. We doubt whether the chief secretary and you (DGP) are able to hold discussions with him as per protocol,” the letter read.

Mohanty said the chief minister should be freed in the presence of a judge and other dignitaries to create an opportunity for him to talk to mediapersons. “We hope you will pay due emphasis to this sensitive matter in the larger interest of the state and take proper steps in this regard immediately,” he added.