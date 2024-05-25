Naveen plays long innings, BJP lets loose heavy hitters

The BJP, meanwhile, is following a scorched earth bomb run in the state starting with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah; its blitzkrieg strategy of unleashing Central heavyweights has paid off in previous state polls. In charge Bhupendra Yadav is camping in the capital at state party HQ, glued to his cellphone when he is not holding the occasional rally.

At public meetings, Pandian could at a pinch pass off as an Odia. He is the top target of the BJP, from the prime minister to a first-time MLA: a proxy dartboard to wound Naveen Patnaik. While the BJP, led by the pugnacious Modi and the combative Shah go for the jugular, the BJD’s rhetorical style is subdued, and prefers sarcasm to vitriol. Even Dharmendra Pradhan abjures invective. During the last election, Shah had referred to Patnaik as a broken-down transformer. The metaphor backfired. On the Khordha stage, the transformation of Pandian — an officer who played soothing Hindu chants in his room — into an aggressive demagogue is smooth. He shouts, “Jai Jagannath!” like it’s a war cry against the BJP’s “Jai Shri Ram!”

There are party workers in large numbers, but ordinary citizens also have come to watch the show. Khordha, which falls in the Bhubaneshwar constituency, is represented by Aparajita Sarangi, an ex-IAS officer who joined the BJP. One of her achievements is a new footbridge, according to the BJD. “Is this all what an MP does? Making a footbridge? Our sarpanch works better than her,” Pandian scoffs, drawing loud sniggers. Women and youth are the BJD’s electoral bulwark; the multitude of female-centric schemes has won the party a strong base.

The BJD is still banking on the immense success of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), a cashless health scheme launched in 2018, as its game changer; innumerable women and poor households have benefited. It provides Rs 5 lakh per family with an additional `5 lakh for women members. The people of Khordha believe in Patnaik.