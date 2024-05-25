Notorious for low turnout, Bhubaneswar votes on May 25, eyes on slum dwellers

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a consistent trend of poor voter turnout, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, of which the state capital is a part, will go to polls on Saturday with 29,000 less electors.

As many as 16.68 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 12 Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly candidates in the constituency. The total number of electors of the constituency in the previous General Elections in 2019 was approximately 16.97 lakh.

However, with voting percentage in the past elections not being so encouraging, all eyes will be on the participation of slum voters and whether the capital city will be able to defy the previous polling trend this time.

“We have taken a slew of measures to improve voting percentage in Bhubaneswar region, particularly in the three Assembly seats - Bhubaneswar North, Bhubaneswar Central and Ekamra Bhubaneswar - where traditionally the turnout has been less than 50 per cent. Any figure beyond 60 per cent will be considered a huge success,” said a senior official from the Khurda district election office.

District election officer Chanchal Rana said all measures have been put in place with adequate security measures to ensure free, fair and impartial voting in Bhubaneswar constituency and Chilika Assembly segment which falls under jurisdiction of Khurda. The district administration has identified 306 critical polling stations in Khurda district of which 257 are in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Around 32 critical polling stations are in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly segment, while 27 are in Bhubaneswar North and 29 in Ekamra Bhubaneswar. This apart, 27 polling stations including four each in Bhubaneswar Central and North have been identified as vulnerable. In order to secure peaceful voting sources said at least 12 central armed police force (CAPF) companies will be deployed in the voting stations.