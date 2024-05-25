Odisha records 48.44% voting percentage till 3 pm, lowest turnout in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 48.44 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm in the polling for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments in the state on Saturday.

Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency reported the highest turnout of 53.29 per cent followed by Sambalpur at 52.77 per cent, Dhenkanal at 50.40 per cent and Puri 48.71 per cent.

Bhubaneswar reported the lowest turnout of 42.53 per cent, followed by Cuttack at 43.52 per cent.

“Elections have remained peaceful by and large. The voting percentage is expected to increase further as polling will continue till 6pm,” said CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The voting exercise in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments under them began in the morning at 7 am, amid tight police security.

Just around 7.43 per cent of the 94.48 lakh electors had exercised their franchise till 9 am, which gradually increased to 21.72 per cent by 11 am and 35.69 per cent till 1 pm.