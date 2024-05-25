Poll feasts, heat set chicken price on fire

BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate feasts hosted by political parties to woo voters have pushed up price of chicken by around 40 per cent in the last one month.

The tried and tested formula of booze and chicken to liven up the spirits of party workers and voters has resulted in rise in price of chicken from Rs 200 per kg last month to Rs 280 per kg. Supply of chicken usually gets affected due to factors like poor growth and increased mortality during summer prompting farmers to reduce production. This year, elections have added to the pressure.

For the last one month, candidates are serving feasts to their party workers and prospective voters. “Workers of all parties are offering chicken to cadres and locals mostly during nights. Some corporators in the capital city have even erected tents near their houses to offer meals on a regular basis till the elections are over,” said a political party’s worker.

Sometimes, chicken dishes are served to party cadres and locals twice a day. The consumption goes up on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The number of people enjoying the feasts increases once the polling day draws closer, said the worker of a political party. Not just common people, even political parties are feeling the pinch of high chicken prices. “Recently, a feast was organised by us for around 200 people. We had to pay Rs 20 to Rs 30 more even though chicken was purchased in huge quantity. However, as it is election time, we do not mind spending more because the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” said a politician based out of Nayapalli.