Show cause to 13 candidates for campaign rule violation in Odisha

CUTTACK: Show cause notices have been served to 13 candidates of different political parties contesting from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it by the district election officer on Friday for allegedly campaigning online 48 hours before polls.

Among those who were served the notice is Rajakishore Mallik who has been fielded by SUCI (C) for the Lok Sabha constituency. The rest are Congress candidate Sofia Firdous, BJP’s Purna Chandra Mohapatra and BJD’s Prakash Chandra Behera, all contesting for Cuttack-Barabati Assembly segment. Besides, from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly segment, the contestants issued show cause are Khageswar Sethi, Nayan Kishore Mohanty and Sukanta Chandra Sahani.

In Cuttack-Sadar Assembly seat, Prakash Sethi and Chandan Sarathi Behera were found violating the campaigning guidelines. Stating the candidates were campaigning on social media channels beyond 5 pm on May 23, which is the 48-hour period before elections in the Assembly segment, the district election officer-cum-collector in his notice to contestants said the move was aimed at influencing voters of the segments and constituency.

Section 126 of RP Act, 1951 prohibits displaying any election matter during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of polling in a constituency. Under the section, election matters have been defined as any matter intended at influencing or affecting the result of an election. And, violation of the section would lead to imprisonment of two years or fine or both.

The election officer directed all candidates to submit their reply to the show cause by May 25 failing which, action will be initiated against them.