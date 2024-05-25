Six injured in mishap at Grasim Industries in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Six employees were injured, three of them critically, when a sulphuric acid pipe snapped in the chemical plant of Grasim Industries in Ganjam district on Friday.

The three seriously injured have been identified as Kesabh Sahu(supervisor), Sasikant Maharana and Rahul Yadav, both engineers in the chemical factory.

Sources said, the mishap occured at around 9.30 am when the pipe snapped at the chemical plant. The acid spill caused severe injuries to their faces and bodies. The critically injured employees initially received first aid at the factory and were later shifted to a private hospital in Berhampur. While the other three are undergoing treatment at a hospital within the industry premises.

While the industry authorities remained unavailable for comments and the police also avoided the matter on the pretext of no complaint being received so far.

Meanwhile, locals raised concerns about safety measures at the industry, where a similar incident occurred in 2020, resulting in the death of two engineers and critical injuries to two others in a steam pipe explosion. Grasim Industries is the sole producer of caustic soda in Odisha.