BERHAMPUR: A post-poll clash in Haladiapadar village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district has left seven persons, all said to be BJP supporters, injured. The incident occurred when a group armed with sharp weapons attacked them on Saturday. The injured were admitted to Patrapur hospital, with four of them later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The injured, identified as C Rajeyya (23), A Prakash (22), L Niranjan (25), and L Tulasi (21), alleged that they were attacked in their homes by a group of around 15 BJD workers armed with swords. The attackers allegedly threatened to kill them if they continued to support the BJP. The attackers fled when villagers united to counter the assault.

Condemning the attack, BJP candidate for the Chikiti Assembly segment, Manoranjan Dyan Samantara, stated that despite the election being held on May 13 and the results pending announcement on June 4, BJD supporters are attacking BJP workers out of fear of losing the poll battle.

However, local BJD leaders denied any involvement, suggesting the violence might have been due to internal conflicts within the BJP.

Jarada police reached the village and are investigating the matter. Armed police have been deployed to maintain peace, as the incident has heightened tension in the area.