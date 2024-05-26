70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Odisha in crucial third phase

BHUBANESWAR: Around 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase elections for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly segments in the state till last update at 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Puri Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout of 73.81 per cent, while Dhenkanal stood second with voting of 73.69 per cent followed by Sambalpur at 73.31 per cent and Keonjhar at 71.93 per cent. As expected, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reported the lowest turnout of 60.04 per cent and 65.43 per cent respectively.

The overall voter turnout in the six seats was 71.36 per cent in the 2019 general elections. The voting percentage is expected to rise further as those present at polling stations after the deadline were allowed to exercise their franchise, said chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

Voting, which started at 7 am, was allegedly delayed at multiple booths owing to EVM glitches. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra alleged polling was delayed by two hours, in many booths of Puri town including the one where he had reached to exercise his franchise, owing to EVM snag.

“This caused serious inconvenience to voters, especially senior citizens some of whom returned without casting their votes,” alleged Patra while seeking intervention of the Election Commission of India in the matter.

Officials of Election Commission of India said a total of 201 ballot units, 214 control units and 501 VVPATS were replaced during mock polling and polling in different booths across the six constituencies to ensure smooth voting on the day.

Apart from EVM glitch, many people also alleged their names were missing from the voters’ list. Ramachandra Das, a 97-year-old man from Puri, reportedly slept inside a booth to lodge protest over his name missing from the voters’ list.