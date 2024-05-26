96.07 per cent students clear HSC examination in Odisha

CUTTACK: Close to 96 per cent of students who had appeared for the annual HSC examination this year have cleared the examination.

The results were announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Sunday. While the overall pass percentage stood at 96.07, girls outperformed boys again by registering a marginal rise in the percentage. While the pass percentage for girls stood at 96.73, it was 95.39 per cent for boys.

At least 5.41 lakh students had taken the test from February 24 to March 4 this year at 2,991 examination centres. Around 5.30 lakh students cleared the test.

District-wise, Khurda registered the highest of 97.98 pass percentage. All the other districts saw a pass percentage between 94 pc and 97.5 pc. The number of MP (malpractice) cases stood at 243.

Students can access and download their results from the websites - bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Similarly, heads of schools will be able to download and check the Class 10 Madhyama result from their school user ID and password from 4 pm.

Last year, 6 lakh students had taken the HSC board exams and a total of 96.4 per cent students had cleared the exam. And in 2022, the pass percentage was 90.55 per cent.