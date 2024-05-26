BJD, BJP workers clash during polling in Puri

PURI: polling in the four Assembly segments under Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the district passed off peacefully on Saturday amidst complaints of technical snag and reports of clashes between BJD and BJP workers.
BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra among several other people had to wait for over an hour to cast their votes at booth number 77 as the EVM did not function due to technical snag.
Owing to the delay, Patra appealed the election officials to extend the voting time. At Gada Rodhanga under Brahmagiri Assembly segment, BJP candidate Upasana Mohapatra was allegedly abused by a BJD worker because of which polling had to be stopped for over an hour. She also accused the presiding officer of misbehaving with the voters.
The Puri district administration responded saying general allegations made regarding non-functioning of EVMs were untrue.
In a scuffle that took place in booth number 97 at Duttatota Project School under Puri Sadar segment, BJD workers alleged members of the BJP were trying to influence people to vote for the saffron party. In another incident, three BJP workers sustained injuries after being attacked allegedly by BJD workers in Government Girls’ High School for allegedly canvassing inside the polling centre.
A similar situation was witnessed at booths in Talajanga and Kundheibent Sahi under Puri Assembly segment where polling was halted for some time owing to a clash between BJD and BJP workers.
In another incident, voters at booth number 121 in Suansa Bangal village staged dharna alleging EVM tampering.
Meanwhile, Puri Lok Sabha BJD nominee Arup Mohan Patnaik cast his vote. Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and the queen too, exercised their franchise.