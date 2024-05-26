BJD, BJP workers clash during polling in Puri

PURI: polling in the four Assembly segments under Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the district passed off peacefully on Saturday amidst complaints of technical snag and reports of clashes between BJD and BJP workers.

BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra among several other people had to wait for over an hour to cast their votes at booth number 77 as the EVM did not function due to technical snag.

Owing to the delay, Patra appealed the election officials to extend the voting time. At Gada Rodhanga under Brahmagiri Assembly segment, BJP candidate Upasana Mohapatra was allegedly abused by a BJD worker because of which polling had to be stopped for over an hour. She also accused the presiding officer of misbehaving with the voters.

The Puri district administration responded saying general allegations made regarding non-functioning of EVMs were untrue.