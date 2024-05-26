BJD will form a very stable govt again in Odisha, says Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: A day after hitting out at the BJP for making his health a campaign issue and claiming that he is fit and fine, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday walked to a polling station to cast his vote and exuded confidence that BJD will form a very stable government in the state again.

The chief minister walked to the polling station at Aerodrome UP School, a few hundred metres away from his residence Naveen Niwas, at about 9.40 am. He stood in the queue and showed his inked finger after casting his vote in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“I request all voters, especially the young people to exercise their democratic franchise,” the chief minister also said.

When asked how confident he was about the poll prospects of BJD after the third phase in the state, Naveen said he expected that his party will have a great victory both in the Assembly and Parliament. “We will form a very stable and solid government in the state again with the blessings of people and Lord Jagannath,” he said.

BJD star campaigner and 5T chairman VK Pandian cast his votes in the city. He came in an autorickshaw from his residence and reached the Government High School at Unit-VI. He was seen standing in a queue before exercising his franchise.