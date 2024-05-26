BJP MLA Jagadev detained for EVM damage, BJD MLA Behera accused of assault during Odisha polls

BHUBANESWAR: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Khurda MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev was on Saturday detained for allegedly damaging electronic voting machine (EVM) and manhandling polling personnel at a booth within Bolagarh police limits.

Amidst the high stakes third phase polling, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some parts of the state, including Khurda and Angul districts.

Khurda police said Jagadev was detained as there was clear evidence of him creating ruckus inside polling booth 114 in Kaunripatana upper primary school under Bolagarh Assembly seat which was not the constituency he was contesting from. ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar who rushed to the spot to supervise the law and order situation said police had to chase Jagadev and take him into custody. “In the webcasting system at the polling booth, Jagadev can be seen manhandling a woman polling staff and the presiding officer,” Kumar told this newspaper.

In Angul district, BJD’s Chhendipada MLA Susanta Kumar Behera was accused of attacking a BJP worker at Similisahi under Kosala block during polling, triggering tension in the area. According to reports, Behera entered the booth which was protested by the BJP workers. He then allegedly threatened and attacked BJP worker Sidhartha Shankar Sahoo. Polling continued despite the disturbances.

Behera denied having attacked anyone near the booth saying he had gone to see how polling was taking place. During his return, BJD workers made provoking comments. Behera said though he was tempted, he dissuaded them not to do that.

Sahoo lodged an FIR online at Chhendipada police station against MLA Behera. A counter FIR was also lodged from the MLA’s side. Chhendipada IIC Bibhudatta Chhotray said the incident will be probed.