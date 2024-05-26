BJP will punish Ratna Bhandar looters, promises Smriti Irani

BALASORE/ KENDRAPARA/PARADIP: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday hit the campaign trail by holding public meetings in Remuna (Balasore), Aul (Kendrapara) and Kujang (Paradip) urging voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the party during the last phase polls on June 1.

Addressing a gathering at Kuruda market ground in Remuna, Irani appealed to people to vote for the BJP and help the party form double-engine government at both the Centre and the state. Launching a veiled attack on BJD leader VK Pandian, the union minister alleged, “Odisha is not safe in the hands of BJD as the party has looted crores of government funds in the name of mining, chit fund and other illegal activities with the help of a corrupt officer.”

The BJP leader further pointed out that despite Odisha being a mineral-rich state, people had to migrate outside for livelihood as the BJD government here did not provide them with enough job opportunities. The sitting MP of Amethi further promised that BJP would bring in several job opportunities to improve the economic condition of people, and utilise the natural resources of the state if it comes to power in Odisha.

Among others, BJP candidate from Remuna Gobinda Chandra Das was present.