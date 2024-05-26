Odisha government plans to redevelop Rourkela government hospital, upgrade to MCH on backburner

ROURKELA: Though the state government has earmarked around `660 crore for redevelopment of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), the demand from the hospital authorities to upgrade it into a medical college and hospital (MCH) remains unmet even after over 15 years.

Sources in the Health and Family Welfare department said functioning of the privately-run Hi-Tech MCH next to RGH and Sundargarh Government MCH at Sundargarh town, 100 km away, may have been the cause for the state government’s reluctance.

Though the RGH caters to the healthcare needs of a large populace, it struggles with limited medical facilities and shortage of doctors, reliable sources said.

Over the past two decades, the hospital has been witnessing development in piecemeal manner. It had recently introduced CT Scan, dialysis facilities, central pathology laboratory and a blood separation unit with funding support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Sources said in absence of adequate land, the RGH is set for vertical expansion. The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Ltd (OB&CC) has prepared a plan for construction of a spacious G+6 building.

A senior official of the hospital said the new building will have all important facilities including casualty, pathology laboratories, outdoor department, and operation theatres among others. He said the high-rise building would allow RGH to create necessary space for staff quarters, parking and other facilities.

Sources said for redevelopment, the government plans to make RGH an 800-bed hospital with 400 additional beds besides a trauma and super-specialty hospital in phased manner. Incumbent Rourkela MLA and Labour Minister SP Nayak said the focus is to equip the RGH with specialist and super-specialist healthcare facilities to serve the poor population.

Reiterating his demand for upgradation of the hospital into an MCH, former MLA of Rourkela Pravat Mohapatra said the best possible way would be to merge Hi-Tech MCH with RGH.