Polling in Odisha's Sambalpur concludes, delay irks voters at few booths

SAMBALPUR: Polling for Sambalpur parliamentary constituency ended peacefully amid stray incidents of disturbance on Saturday. By 9 pm, the constituency recorded 68.87 per cent and the district recorded 72.20 per cent voter turnout.

While the polling started at 7 am in majority of the booths, some booths faced delay due to faulty EVMs. The booths 52, 69, 70, 118 and 119 in Sambalpur Assembly faced a delay of more than 90 minutes allegedly due to slow working of untrained polling staff.

Till 5 pm, the district recorded 65.61 per cent on an average. Kuchinda Assembly recorded 72.55 per cent followed by Rengali at 69.11 per cent, Rairakhol 66 per cent and Sambalpur Urban Assembly recorded the lowest 54.40 per cent. This apart, Deogarh recorded 67 per cent, followed by Chhendipada 65.50 per cent and Athamallik 66.20 per cent in the segment. In the 2019 elections, the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency had recorded a turnout of 76.82 per cent.

This time, as many as 8,27,463 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the district, across 948 polling booths.

Though majority of the polling booths were closed by 7 pm, some polling stations continued beyond 9 pm. Booth number 52 of Saplahara under Remed area, besides 89 and 90 of Gopalmal in the city saw a long queue of voters even at 9 pm.