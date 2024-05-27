Bhubaneswar bucks tradition, logs 8.45 percentage increase in voting

BHUBANESWAR: With around 54 per cent polling, the capital region posted an impressive 8.45 per cent growth in its voter turnout in the recently concluded elections to Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

As per statistics of the Election Commission of India, Bhubaneswar-Central, Bhubaneswar-North and Ekamra-Bhubaneswwar - the three Assembly segments under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, recorded a combined polling percentage of 53.87 per cent. In fact, for the first time all the three Assembly segments defied their voting trend by polling more than 50 per cent votes.

Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly constituency recorded 51.28 per cent voter turnout compared to a mere 43.25 per cent in 2019. It recorded an 8.30 per cent growth in voting. Bhubaneswar-North registered 53.93 per cent turnout, a growth of 8.59 per cent over 45.39 per cent in 2019. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar that had polled 47.64 per cent votes in 2019 also recorded a turnout of 56.42 per cent, registering an 8.78 per cent growth.

Apart from the three Assembly seats of the city, four other segments - Jayadev, Begunia, Khurda and Jatni - have also recorded 80.77 per cent, 71.96 per cent, 72.25 per cent and 70.19 per cent helping the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency to log its highest voting percentage of 64.49 per cent in the last one-and-a-half decade. In 2019 general elections, the constituency had witnessed a turnout of 59.60 per cent, while in 2014 it had recorded 58.38 per cent.