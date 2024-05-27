Dharmendra Pradhan seeks action against Rasol liquor mafia

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to take prompt action against a liquor mafia of Rasol for allegedly assaulting a woman voter after she protested to being forced to vote for the BJD.

Posting a video clip of the woman narrating her ordeal on his ‘X’ handle, Pradhan said this is another proof of women safety and BJD’s respect for women.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Pradhan said exercise of franchise is the fundamental right of every individual and forcing someone to cast vote in favour of a particular party or person is a criminal act. It is unfortunate that the victim is praying for justice and no action has been taken against the culprit even after she filed a complaint in the Rasol police station.

The Union minister said resorting to violence during election is an old habit of BJD. Since the BJD is first losing its ground, it has taken to violence to win this election. The people of the state will frustrate the design of a group close to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that is trying to run the government by keeping the CM hostage.