Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to oust BJD government

BARIPADA: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on the people of Odisha to make a decisive change and replace the BJD government. Speaking at a campaign rally in Satabhaya village, Suliapada block, within the Morada constituency of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, Pradhan criticised the BJD Government for its lack of vision and alleged corruption.
The union minister remarked that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should retire on health grounds, claiming he is unable to communicate effectively or meet with the people. He accused a Tamil bureaucrat of wielding undue influence over the state’s 4.5 crore citizens, while Patnaik is unable to exercise any power.
Addressing the media, Pradhan highlighted alleged irregularities during VK Pandian’s tenure as the collector of Mayurbhanj, particularly in the procurement of dal, which he claimed were covered up with Patnaik’s support. He accused Patnaik of shielding Pandian from corruption allegations and misusing funds from mining, district mineral funds, and OMBADC.
Pradhan urged voters to elect the BJP to establish a ‘double engine’ government committed to making Odisha the top state in India. He stressed the importance of not repeating past electoral mistakes, warning that another term under the current administration would be detrimental to the state’s future.
Joining Pradhan at the rally were Naba Charan Majhi, BJP candidate for the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, and Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, BJP candidate for the Morada constituency. They promised to improve railway connectivity, revive the Amarda Airstrip in Rashgobindpur, enhance healthcare services, and fill vacancies in various departments.
Pradhan also participated in a roadshow in Baripada town, urging people to support the BJP, emphasising the party’s vision and commitment to development.