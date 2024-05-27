Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to oust BJD government

BARIPADA: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on the people of Odisha to make a decisive change and replace the BJD government. Speaking at a campaign rally in Satabhaya village, Suliapada block, within the Morada constituency of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, Pradhan criticised the BJD Government for its lack of vision and alleged corruption.

The union minister remarked that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should retire on health grounds, claiming he is unable to communicate effectively or meet with the people. He accused a Tamil bureaucrat of wielding undue influence over the state’s 4.5 crore citizens, while Patnaik is unable to exercise any power.

Addressing the media, Pradhan highlighted alleged irregularities during VK Pandian’s tenure as the collector of Mayurbhanj, particularly in the procurement of dal, which he claimed were covered up with Patnaik’s support. He accused Patnaik of shielding Pandian from corruption allegations and misusing funds from mining, district mineral funds, and OMBADC.